After a so-so season, the New York Mets are among the teams that will be identified as a seller at the 2023 trade deadline. Per one report, nothing between the Mets and a seller's disposition is set to change come summer. Despite some recent gossip asserting a change in stance, MLB general managers "remain convinced the Mets will still make first baseman Pete Alonso and designated hitter J.D.

Martinez available in talks," writes Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Mets find themselves 20-25 and trailed the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies by a whopping 12 games. More encouragingly, they enter Sunday night just two games out of the final wild-card spot.

These last couple days summed up THIS season for New York: Thursday, SNY's Steve Gelbs reported that Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte discussed finally getting it going. "Javy" Báez said Lindor also reiterated that the team wouldn't repeat the mistakes they made last year, but since that reassurance, the Mets lost 8-0 to these same Miami Marlins, closer Edwin Díaz blew his third save of the year in a wild 10-9 defeat, which went to extra innings.

Trade Decisions

Trading Martinez would then make sound logic if it turns out the performance for the Mets does not improve. Martinez is only signed through this year and has a few contenders eyeing him. Through 79 plate appearances, his .315/.359/.466 slash, .363 wOBA, and 141 wRC+ per FanGraphs are in line with his career norms.

Trading away Martinez would likely not elicit many waves of uproar from the fanbase, unlike he would find if he dealt Alonso. The three-time All-Star is heading into a walk year, with owner Steve Cohen recently saying he's not sure if Alonso is in a totally different philosophical category compared to trying to re-sign somebody and trading them ahead of time.

But truthfully, Alonso could ultimately prove more valuable as a selling chip than as a long-term fixture if and when his type of salary projection comes into play. It would not be a popular decision among fans, who have come to love Alonso after six years in the franchise.

The decisions the Mets make in the coming months will have a significant impact on the future—both on the field and in the hearts of their supporters.