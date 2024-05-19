Cubs' Journeyman Outfielder Thrives

That in mind, even on the day the Cubs signed their veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman to yet another minor league deal in January of last year, it didn't even really register; the headlines were already taken up with one splashy acquisition after another, featuring names like Dansby Swanson or Cody Bellinger.

More critical to the hopes of the Cubs making a playoff appearance would seem to be the additions of role players Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer. But injuries necessitated a call-up for Tauchman on May 19, 2023. A year later, the 33-year-old journeyman has blossomed into a key player in Chicago's lineup, helping the team in its quest to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Tauchman rose to prominence this past season with the Yankees, hitting for a stellar. 277/.361/.504 clip with 13 long balls in 87 games. Before that he'd been quite the bust in Colorado, slashing just. 153/.265/.203. Your organization would certainly love to see the shine of an injury-induced breakout campaign maximize his potential like it resulted in a 3.1 fWAR contribution overall.

Tauchman's Resurgence Journey

His follow-up seasons with the Yankees and Giants from 2020 through 2021 did little to inspire, as he was unable to replicate the gaudy power numbers again. He thus played the 2022 season with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization and found success, hitting .289/.366/.430 over the course of 144 games.

Returning to the U.S., Tauchman signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, and he, of course continued impressing. During Spring Training, he was great but still didn't make the Opening Day roster because of the trio. Once again, in his second brief major league stint of that same season, Tauchman wasn't a just flash in the pan.

By the time Bellinger had gotten back in June, he held his own at .415 on base plus powerful defense, so the Cubs opted to keep him around. He finished the 2023 season with a .252/.363/.377 line, marked by his massive 14% walk rate and much-diminished strikeout rate of 21.4%.

That performance earned him an arbitration-level contract and a spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster for 2024. This season, Tauchman has spun defiance into a .257/.375/.407 line in 43 games. This places him in the top 10 at his position, walking in 14.9% of his plate appearances — seventh best among all MLB regulars.

He's already hit four home runs and nine doubles. At 130 wRC+, that ties Tauchman with Bellinger as the Cubs' best recent hitter. His spring has all but solidified his roster spot, at least until help comes from another external source.