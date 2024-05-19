Walker Buehler Shuts Down Reds in Dodgers' 4-0 Win

Buehler put on quite a show right in the middle of a playoff chase for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched like a man on a mission for Los Angeles on Saturday night, leading the Dodgers to a 4-0 shutout win over the Reds for their 18th victory in its last 24 games, the best stretch they have enjoyed this season.

Buehler was dealing on the mound, going six strong innings while recording seven strikeouts, only allowing three hits and no walks. Along the way, it provided him with his first big-league win since May 24, 2022. And while the first two starts back from the surgery had wobbly stretches where he struggled to command his breaking pitches, on Saturday against the Reds, Buehler was money again with the curveball and slider, in particular as he dominated all afternoon long.

Buehler's Remarkable Return

That was particularly so because the right-hander has come back from his second Tommy John surgery. Buehler's ability to regain his old form was essential to the Dodgers, who, for most of the time, depend on their rotation.

And just one could see a master at his craft a skill that has defined him in his first six seasons with the Dodgers as he mixed his pitches inside and outside the strike zone, maintaining poise throughout the game. The offensive effort started in the second inning, where the Dodgers spotted Buehler with some runs.

Max Muncy got it started early, plating the first one in with an RBI single that plated Freddie Freeman. Mookie Betts drove in another run in the fifth with a solo home run for good measure, and the Dodgers tacked on two more in the sixth when J.D.

Martinez hit a two-run double to basically close the game out at 4-0 for the Dodgers. The Dodgers' bullpen also put up additional relief by keeping the shutout. Evan Phillips and an inning each from Brusdar Graterol and Caleb Ferguson worked scorelessly to ensure that the Reds could not make it an ugly rally.

Lately, the performance of the bullpen has been key in the success of the Dodgers, as it normally gives solid relievers and preserves the leads. The Dodgers have won again, improving their run of form with much impressiveness, and they now want to build on that.

Buehler, who has refound his shape, brings back a lot of hope to his team members for a long postseason run this season. The Dodgers look forward to their next game against the Reds for further chances to show all of their strengths and the increasing string of wins.

Saturday night's win for the Dodgers was huge, but even bigger when thinking that it snapped Walker Buehler back into his position as one of the top pitchers in the league. With him returning to full strength, in a few weeks, the Dodgers' pitching staff could easily take back this dominion.