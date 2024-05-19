Mets' Edwin Díaz Falters Again, Lindor Sheds Light on Closer's Struggles

In a heart-wrenching defeat on Saturday, New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffered his third consecutive blown save during a high-stakes game against the Miami Marlins, leading to a narrow 10-9 loss in extra innings.

Díaz, who has been struggling to regain his form, gave up four runs in just a third of an inning, a performance that compounded the Mets' recent woes. The game took a dire turn in the ninth inning when Díaz faced Vidal Bruján, who smacked a leadoff double.

Although Díaz managed to get Emmanuel Rivera to pop up, the relief was short-lived. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz hit back-to-back singles, driving in a crucial run. The situation escalated when Josh Bell stepped up to the plate, delivering a game-tying home run, making the score 9-9 and effectively ending Díaz's night on the mound.

Veteran pitcher Jake Diekman took over, pushing the game into extra innings. Díaz's Rocky Return Returning to play this season after missing the entire previous year due to a severe knee injury sustained during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Díaz has been trying to find his rhythm.

Before Saturday’s game, he recorded a 3.57 ERA with a commendable strikeout-to-walk ratio in his initial 17 appearances. However, his recent outings have been less than stellar, including giving up runs in two consecutive games against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the week.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor offered insight into Díaz's difficulties, suggesting that the introduction of the pitch clock this season might be affecting the closer's performance. "I’m not making excuses for him, but this is his first year with the pitch clock," Lindor explained to reporters, including Manny Gómez from NJ.com.

"He’s working too fast. It’s a significant adjustment, and it’s about finding that balance." Despite the plausible reasons behind Díaz’s struggles, the urgency for him to return to form is critical as the Mets aim to reverse their faltering season.

With Saturday's defeat, the Mets' record dropped to 20-25, marking a challenging phase with losses in seven of their last nine games. The team and its fans are increasingly anxious for stability in the closing role, as the season's success may hinge on Díaz's ability to overcome his recent adversities.