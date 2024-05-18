MLB Fans React as Nestor Cortes Jr. Called for Quick Pitch

Nestor Cortes Jr., a standout pitcher in the New York Yankees' rotation, is renowned not only for his formidable pitching prowess but also for his distinctive windups. Recently, following a clean win over the Chicago White Sox, Cortes' pitching mastery was a key factor in the victory.

However, a moment of controversy arose when he was called off the mound for executing a quick pitch against Corey Julks. Laz Diaz, the home plate umpire, deemed Cortes' pitch illegal due to its quick delivery. Cortes is known for occasionally shuffling his feet before a pitch, a tactic that has worked in his favor before.

Yet, this time, Diaz ruled it as a ball, sparking a mix of reactions from MLB fans. Some spectators supported the umpire's decision, while others criticized it, highlighting the contentious nature of the call. The reaction on social media was polarized.

One fan expressed dissatisfaction with the umpires this season, commenting on X, "Umps are down bad this year." Others scrutinized Diaz's decision-making, with remarks like, "Umpires can’t just make their own rules," and "Laz always wants to fight someone when he’s calling balls and strikes." Conversely, some fans pointed fingers at Cortes himself, with one stating, "Why does MLB allow the crap that this guy does every time he pitches!

Just pitch right, or go to USSSA softball!" Another added, "That windup makes a mockery of the game. It’s kinda gotten silly."

Boone Defends Cortes

In defense of his player, Yankees manager Aaron Boone swiftly intervened to defuse the situation as Cortes contested Diaz's call.

Boone, known for backing his team, separated Cortes from the dispute to prevent any escalation. He later mentioned that he would review the incident but initially did not perceive the pitch as illegal. Despite the controversy, Cortes returned to the mound to deliver another solid inning, contributing significantly to the Yankees' win.

He improved his season record to 2-4 and struck out six batters, underscoring his resilience and skill. This incident highlights the ongoing debates surrounding pitching techniques in MLB and the scrutiny faced by players and umpires alike.

As the season progresses, Cortes' approach and the umpires' responses will remain a focal point for fans and analysts, reflecting the dynamic and often contentious nature of professional baseball.