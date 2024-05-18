Tigers' Retention of Javier Baez Reflects Poorly on Team Ownership

In Detroit, the shadows of Comerica Park have long been filled with the promise of revitalization and competitive spirit. Yet, as the 2024 MLB season unfolds, Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch finds himself under increasing scrutiny for retaining infielder Javier Báez, known as "El Mago" — the magician.

Two years into his six-year, $140 million contract, the magic seems to have vanished, leaving behind nothing but questions and financial burdens. When Báez was signed in 2021 by former general manager Al Avila, expectations were sky-high.

Báez, then one of MLB's most electrifying talents, was poised to transform the Tigers' fortunes. Instead, his performance has declined sharply, turning what was once a celebrated signing into a glaring misstep. With a batting average of just .167 and the lowest OPS in MLB at .422, Báez has not only underperformed but has become a symbol of mismanagement.

His -1.0 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) suggests that a player picked randomly from the minor leagues or even a non-athlete could potentially contribute more to the team than Báez has this season.

Costly Contract Conundrum

The financial implications of Báez's contract are even more staggering.

As the team's highest-paid player, he is set to earn $25 million this year, with similar payouts scheduled through 2027. This situation raises critical questions about the Tigers' allocation of resources and their commitment to building a winning team.

The stark contrast between Báez's earnings and the performance of up-and-coming players like rookie Colt Keith, who makes significantly less, underscores a troubling disparity in value. The Tigers' current payroll stands at a modest $110 million, a figure that pales in comparison to the league's salary cap of $237 million.

This budgetary constraint has resulted in a roster that mixes unproven young talent with unreliable veterans, a formula that has yielded mediocre results at best. With a record hovering around .500 and recent shutouts against teams like the Miami Marlins, the Tigers' performance is reflective of an organization at a crossroads.

Detroit's fanbase deserves better than this underwhelming show of effort. It's high time for Ilitch to reassess his approach. The continued employment of Báez not only costs millions but sends a disheartening message to both players and fans alike — that mediocrity is acceptable.

A bold move, such as designating Báez for assignment, could reinvigorate the clubhouse and signal a commitment to excellence. Yet, there is little indication that Ilitch is poised to make such a decision. His focus seems to remain on off-field business ventures rather than on-field success.

This hesitancy to prioritize baseball excellence suggests a misalignment of interests that could hinder the Tigers for years to come.