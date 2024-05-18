Dodgers Pitcher Out for Season After Elbow Surgery

In a disappointing development for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has announced that right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan has undergone surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The specifics of the surgery, whether a traditional Tommy John operation or the internal brace alternative, were not disclosed, but the outcome remains the same—Sheehan will miss the entire season.

The 24-year-old pitcher was eyeing a spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation this year. However, complications arose early in March when Sheehan reported shoulder discomfort and general soreness, leading to his initial placement on the injured list by manager Dave Roberts.

Initially sidelined with what was described as forearm inflammation, Sheehan's situation worsened, resulting in his transfer to the 60-day injured list after the Dodgers added Nabil Crismatt to their roster in late March.

Sheehan's Recovery Stalls

Attempts to return to form saw Sheehan begin throwing to live hitters in mid-April, but according to Roberts, his recovery was not progressing as hoped. This lack of progress led to a behind-the-scenes decision for Sheehan to undergo surgery, sidelining him for the season and likely impacting part of 2025, depending on his recovery and rehabilitation process.

This turn of events is a significant setback for Sheehan, who debuted in the major leagues last year at the age of 23. During his rookie season, he pitched 60 1/3 innings across 11 starts and two relief appearances, registering a 4.92 ERA.

Despite these challenges, his minor league performance had been promising, boasting a 2.43 ERA in 2023 and a 2.91 ERA the previous year, hinting at potential major league success. While this season will undoubtedly be marked as a lost one for Sheehan, there is a consolation: he will continue to accrue major league pay and service time while on the 60-day injured list.

His situation adds to the Dodgers' growing list of injured pitchers, which includes notable names like Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May among others, totaling 11 pitchers currently sidelined. Despite these injuries, the Dodgers have managed to maintain strong performance, holding a 29-16 record and leading the National League West by 7.5 games.

Their pitching staff boasts a collective 3.16 ERA, ranking third in the league. The team's resilience is further exemplified by their strategy of incorporating bullpen games to ensure adequate rest for starters, with pitchers such as Ryan Yarbrough and Elieser Hernández stepping in to handle significant innings.

As the season progresses, the Dodgers will hope for the return of their injured players to bolster their roster depth and continue their pursuit of championship success, even as they navigate the challenges posed by injuries like Sheehan's.