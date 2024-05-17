Blanco Suspended for Foreign Substance Violation

Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco received a 10-game suspension on Wednesday for violating Major League Baseball's rules prohibiting foreign substances. Blanco was ejected from his Tuesday night start against the Oakland Athletics.

MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill announced the penalty, which also included an undisclosed fine. Houston general manager Dana Brown confirmed that Blanco will not appeal the suspension, which began on Wednesday night against Oakland.

"Initially, he was thinking about appealing, but then he and his agent decided to move forward and get back to pitching as soon as possible," Brown said. Blanco has had an impressive season, highlighted by a no-hitter in his debut.

He currently holds a 4-0 record with a 2.09 ERA. With the Astros employing a six-man rotation, Blanco is expected to miss just one start. "Ronel Blanco is a dedicated player," Brown added. "He has worked hard to earn his spot in the starting rotation.

He wants to get back to pitching and not prolong this issue."

Blanco's Ejection Details

The incident occurred in the fourth inning of a 2-1 win over Oakland. Umpires found a foreign substance on Blanco's glove, which first base umpire Erich Bacchus described as "the stickiest stuff" he had ever encountered on a glove.

Third base umpire and crew chief Laz Diaz ejected Blanco after a brief discussion on the mound. Bacchus noted that he had checked Blanco's glove earlier in the game without finding any substance but discovered it during the fourth inning check.

"I felt something inside the glove," Bacchus said. "It was the stickiest substance I've encountered since we started these checks." The crew confirmed the presence of the substance, leading to Blanco's ejection. Brown explained that the decision was based on the umpire's judgment.

"It's an umpire's call," he said. "From our perspective, Blanco sweats a lot, and combined with rosin, it might have appeared sticky." Blanco denied using any illegal substance, attributing the stickiness to rosin and sweat.

"I only used rosin on my left arm," he said through a translator. "Maybe the sweat carried it into the glove." Manager Joe Espada observed "white powder" inside Blanco's glove, suggesting it was rosin. "You're not supposed to use rosin on your non-pitching hand," Espada said.

"It looked sticky due to the moisture and sweat." Blanco pitched three scoreless innings on Tuesday, allowing four hits and striking out one. The Astros will need to adjust their rotation temporarily as they navigate Blanco's suspension. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.