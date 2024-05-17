Yankees vs White Sox: Game 1 Preview & Prediction

The New York Yankees, fresh off a triumphant three-game sweep at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins, are gearing up to welcome the Chicago White Sox to Yankee Stadium. The "Bronx Bombers" (30-15), currently boasting the American League's top record, look to extend their impressive form.

Contrastingly, the Chicago White Sox find themselves at a season low, positioned at the bottom of the AL Central with one of the league's worst records. This stark contrast sets the stage for an intriguing series beginning this Friday.

The series opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in to the YES Network or stream the game on platforms such as FUBO and Fox Sports. The Yankees approach the game on a four-game win streak, while the White Sox aim to build on their recent two-game surge.

Pitching Matchup Preview

Nestor Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees in Game 1. Despite a challenging start to the season, reflected in his 1-4 record and 4.02 ERA, Cortes has managed 51 strikeouts over 53 innings, maintaining a commendable WHIP of 1.08.

Opposing him will be the White Sox’s Mike Clevinger, who is looking to overcome a rocky season start. Clevinger, with a 5.40 ERA and a WHIP of 2.10, seeks to stabilize his performance after just one game this season. Soto has been a standout since joining the team, boasting a .302 batting average and a .920 OPS.

With nine homers to his name, his presence at the plate is pivotal. The team's captain is back in form, contributing significantly in recent games with his powerful swings. Leading his team with a .230 batting average, Sheets is a key player for the White Sox's offense.

Jimenez, with a .216 batting average and five home runs, will be crucial for adding depth to the White Sox’s lineup.

The odds favor the Yankees to clinch a victory in the series opener, given Cortes' ability to navigate through the White Sox's lineup and Clevinger's early struggles.

However, an upset isn't off the table if the White Sox can leverage their recent momentum. As these two teams with contrasting fortunes clash, all eyes will be on how the underdogs challenge the league leaders. This series promises not just to highlight the current form of the teams but also to test their resilience and strategy under pressure.