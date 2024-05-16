Would Trading for a Star Closer Be a Mistake for the Orioles?

The Baltimore Orioles are in the market for a new reliever, but they need to carefully evaluate their options before deciding. With Felix Bautista sidelined due to injury, the Orioles signed future Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel.

Unfortunately, this move hasn't worked out as planned, and Kimbrel might lose his role as a starter. Most rumors have centered around Mason Miller as a potential target, but could a reunion be in the cards? Miami Marlins star reliever Tanner Scott is one of the top names expected to be on the trade market.

Interestingly, Miami acquired him from Baltimore just a few years ago. Scott boasts impressive surface-level stats. In his first 17 appearances this year, he has posted a 2.12 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP. Historically, he has maintained a low ERA and WHIP, but a closer look reveals potential issues that could derail his season.

Evaluating Scott's Risks

The most concerning statistic is his walk rate. Currently, Scott averages one walk per inning, with a BB/9 rate that is the highest of his career. His command issues are evident, and batters are swinging at his pitches outside the zone 10% less often than last season.

Essentially, he’s not fooling hitters. Another troubling indicator is Scott's BABIP (batting average on balls in play). His career low was .224 in 2020, but he typically averages around .322. This season, however, his BABIP has plummeted to .186.

While he isn't allowing many hits now, statistical regression suggests his luck may soon run out. There's no significant change in the types of pitches he's throwing or the contact being made; the balls just aren't falling against him yet.

Scott's situation could deteriorate further. While it’s not certain his season will implode, the warning signs might prompt the Orioles to consider alternative options. The Ohio native would be cheaper than Miller and remains one of the more valuable names on the market.

Given the Orioles' extensive farm system, the risk might be worth it for them. However, this is a significant gamble, as they need a reliable arm for the playoffs. The decision will require careful consideration and a clear understanding of the potential risks and rewards involved.