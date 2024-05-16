Bryce Harper's 3 RBIs Propel Phillies Over Mets

Bryce Harper showcased his offensive prowess, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 10-5 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday. Harper’s performance was nothing short of stellar, as he homered, doubled, singled, and drove in three crucial runs, helping the Phillies secure their third consecutive win against the Mets.

Kyle Schwarber contributed with two hits, while Cristian Pache knocked in two runs, adding to the Phillies' offensive surge. This victory marks the Phillies' 12th win in their last 14 games, highlighting their recent dominance.

Ranger Suarez (8-0) started on the mound for the Phillies, delivering a solid performance. Suarez pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs while striking out three and walking two. On the struggling Mets' side, J.D.

Martinez stood out with two hits, including a solo home run. Mark Vientos and Tomas Nido each added two hits and an RBI. However, their efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Mets from suffering their fifth loss in six games.

Jeff McNeil also contributed with an RBI double. Mets starter Joey Lucchesi (0-1) faced a tough outing, lasting only 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered five hits and five runs, recording two strikeouts and four walks.

Early Game Drama

The game saw an early lead by the Mets, with Vientos hitting an RBI double in the first inning to make it 1-0.

However, the Phillies quickly responded when Harper blasted a solo home run to left field, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, a wild pitch by Suarez allowed Alonso to score, putting the Mets ahead 2-1.

The Phillies, however, turned the game around in the fifth inning. Schwarber walked with the bases loaded, forcing in a run, and Realmuto followed with an RBI single to right, giving the Phillies a 3-2 lead. Harper then doubled to drive in two more runs, extending the lead to 5-2 and ending Lucchesi's night.

The Phillies continued to build their lead in the sixth inning. Pache’s RBI groundout and a throwing error by McNeil allowed Sosa to score, pushing the lead to 7-2. The Mets threatened in the seventh inning, placing runners on first and second with no outs, but a double play and a flyout ended their chance to rally.

Philadelphia sealed their victory with three more runs in the seventh inning. A run-scoring error, a sacrifice fly from Pache, and an RBI single from Johan Rojas increased their lead to 10-2. Martinez added a solo homer for the Mets in the eighth, followed by RBI hits from McNeil and Nido, but it was too little, too late.