Marlins Set for Spotlight on Roku's Sunday MLB Broadcasts

Beginning this weekend, Major League Baseball fans have a fresh venue to catch the excitement of Sunday games. MLB has partnered with streaming giant Roku, transitioning the Sunday game broadcasts from Peacock to Roku's platform.

This new arrangement kicks off on May 19th with a compelling matchup as the Boston Red Sox face off against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 2024 season will see Roku broadcasting a total of 18 Sunday games, a schedule that promises to bring every pitch and play directly to fans' screens with ease and accessibility.

Notably, this change in broadcasting rights will also affect how fans can watch the Miami Marlins, particularly during their crucial series against the New York Mets. From August 16th to 18th, the Marlins will journey to New York to challenge their division rivals, the Mets.

The series finale on August 18th, set to be the last regular season meeting between the two teams, will be highlighted as Roku's featured Sunday game. This spotlight game could be pivotal for the Marlins, who are currently navigating through a challenging season with the league's lowest record of 12-32 as of Wednesday.

Roku's Sunday Showdowns

The stakes for this game are not just about seasonal rivalry but also about the team's composition post the MLB trade deadline on July 30th. With the Marlins potentially gearing up for another rebuild due to their ongoing struggles, there is speculation around whether key players like Jazz Chisholm Jr.

might be traded. This could mean that the Marlins' lineup featured on Roku might be significantly different, with an eye more towards the 2025 season than the current one. MLB and Roku's agreement ensures that each team from the National League East, including the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves who are scheduled for two appearances each, will be featured in these Sunday broadcasts.

This initiative not only enhances the viewing experience by providing a dedicated platform for these games but also ensures that fans don’t miss any critical action from their favorite teams as the season progresses.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in how sports are consumed digitally, promising exciting Sundays for baseball fans across the nation.