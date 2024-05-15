Boone Lauds Torres for Bolstering Yankees' Lineup

On a triumphant Tuesday, the New York Yankees demonstrated their prowess with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins, effectively snapping the Twins' impressive 17-3 run since April 22. The Yankees, donned in their iconic pinstripes, delivered a strong offensive showing with a total of 13 hits.

Among the standouts was Gleyber Torres, who managed a notable performance by going 2-5, showcasing his resurgence after a challenging start to the season. In a post-game interview with the Yes Network, Yankees manager Aaron Boone highlighted Torres's impact on the game.

"Huge, then we get really long in the lineup," Boone remarked. He continued, "I’m really pleased with the overall game that Gleyber played—solid plays at second and a crucial base running play to get to third base on one of the hits that set us up too.

So, a good all-around game for Gleyber, who also lined another ball to center. Yeah, when he’s going, then the lineup's got some real length to it." Boone also praised Torres' baserunning in the second inning, a pivotal moment that saw the two-time All-Star advance to third base on a hit from Oswaldo Cabrera, while Anthony Rizzo scored, contributing to the Yankees' early lead.

In the same inning, Torres drove in a run on Anthony Volpe’s double, pushing the Yankees ahead 2-1.

Yankees Seal Victory

The Twins' offense was stymied after their initial run in the first inning, while the Yankees continued to extend their lead.

Giancarlo Stanton hammered his ninth homer of the season in the third, further bolstering the Yankees' score. The final nail in the coffin was Alex Verdugo’s double in the fourth inning, securing the Yankees' win. Currently leading the AL East with a record of 28-15 and winners of eight of their last ten games, the Yankees are on a formidable path.

Meanwhile, Torres, in the final year of his contract and facing free agency in November, expressed his desire to stay with the team. "I don’t want to leave from here. I feel at home right now. I know everybody; these are my brothers, my family here.

I want to be a Yankee for life," Torres shared with MLB.com, despite a struggling start with a batting average of .208 in 174 plate appearances this season. As the Yankees continue their campaign, the spotlight remains on Torres, whose future with the team could influence their strategy as they navigate the rest of the season. His recent performances suggest a return to form, possibly swaying the team's decision on his contract extension.