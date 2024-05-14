Alex Rodriguez Joins Sports Icons Including Derek Jeter and Tom Brady

In a star-studded gathering at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom, baseball icon Alex Rodriguez was seen with an array of sports and entertainment luminaries. The New York Yankees legend was joined by notable figures including his former teammate Derek Jeter, NFL greats Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, renowned Coach Prime Deion Sanders, and multifaceted actor Jamie Foxx.

This grand occasion was part of FOX Sports' annual FOX Upfront, an event aimed at attracting media advertisers by showcasing their upcoming high-profile broadcasts. These include the Super Bowl, the World Series, major college drafts, the FIFA World Cup, and exclusive television documentaries.

The evening also served as a platform for Jamie Foxx to discuss the various facets of Fox's programming for the year. Highlighting the event was a preview of "MLB at Rickwood Field," a forthcoming special that pays homage to the Negro League ballplayers from Alabama.

Foxx introduced Yankees legends and World Series champions Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, who took the stage to elaborate on the tribute.

Brady's Landmark FOX Deal

Adding to the sports star power, Tom Brady was announced as part of FOX Sports' NFL coverage for the upcoming season.

Brady has signed a significant $375 million contract over ten years with Fox, marking a landmark deal in sports broadcasting. He will serve as the color commentator alongside Kevin Burkhardt. The event was not just about sports; it featured a constellation of stars from various fields.

Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, television personality Will Arnett, and actors Rob Lowe, Jon Hamm, and Molly Parker were present to introduce their upcoming flagship shows and events with Fox for 2024. Amidst the glittering array of celebrities, Alex Rodriguez shared news of his own career developments.

Last year, he departed ESPN to sign a contract extension with FOX Sports, solidifying his role as a key figure in their MLB coverage. Though the specifics of the deal were not disclosed, the Hollywood Reporter indicated that it was the most lucrative agreement for an MLB analyst to date.

Rodriguez, a 14-time All-Star, continues to be an integral part of the MLB on Fox studio team. He works alongside top broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, Derek Jeter, and two-time World Series champion David Ortiz. As the 2024 MLB postseason approaches, Rodriguez and his fellow legends are poised to bring their expertise to the forefront, ensuring that Fox's baseball coverage remains top-notch.