Veteran LA Angels Pitcher Retires

Dylan Bundy, the seasoned pitcher who most recently played for the Los Angeles Angels, has officially retired from professional baseball. The 31-year-old right-hander announced his decision during an interview on Sunday, marking the end of a noteworthy career that spanned over seven seasons in the majors.

Bundy's MLB journey began in 2012 with the Baltimore Orioles, where he played for five seasons. His time with the Orioles was marred by significant challenges, including a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and various injuries that sidelined him for extended periods.

Despite these setbacks, Bundy managed to make a solid impact, showcasing his potential as a reliable starting pitcher. In December 2019, Bundy was traded to the Los Angeles Angels. During his two seasons with the Angels, he had a mixed performance, posting an 8-12 record with a 4.89 ERA.

Over 156.1 innings pitched in 34 games (including 30 starts), Bundy struck out 156 batters. His tenure with the Angels was a pivotal chapter in his career, highlighting both his resilience and his ability to adapt to new challenges.

Bundy's final stint in the majors was with the Minnesota Twins, who signed him in December 2021. Reflecting on his entire MLB career, Bundy leaves the game with a 54-65 record, a 4.74 ERA, and 850 strikeouts over 190 games.

Bundy Reflects Fondly

In a heartfelt interview with Roch Kubatko of Orioles on MASN, Bundy expressed contentment with his career achievements and his decision to retire. "I was happy with it. I fulfilled my dream of playing in the big leagues and ended up making it seven and a half years or so in the big leagues.

Not too many people can say that. So definitely proud of it, definitely no regrets at all for anything I did, whether it was before pro ball or during pro ball or after it. I’m happy with it and I had no problems saying I was done." As the baseball community reflects on Bundy's contributions, his presence on the mound will be fondly remembered by fans and teammates alike.

His career serves as a testament to perseverance and dedication, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport. Bundy's retirement marks the end of an era for a player who overcame numerous obstacles and consistently demonstrated his passion for the game.

His journey through the highs and lows of professional baseball will continue to inspire aspiring athletes for years to come.