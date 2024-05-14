Former Brewers, A's Star Slugger Retires

Former Athletics slugger Khris Davis, who last played professional baseball in 2022, has officially retired at age 36. In an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Davis expressed interest in potentially returning to the game as a coach.

However, his immediate focus is on his new career as an auto mechanic. Drafted by the Brewers in the seventh round of the 2009 draft, Davis made his MLB debut in 2013. Over the 2013-15 seasons, he became Milwaukee's regular left fielder, hitting .250/.315/.494 with 60 home runs in 1,142 plate appearances.

Despite these impressive stats, the Brewers’ lacklustre 2015 season prompted newly-appointed GM David Stearns to trade Davis in a roster overhaul. Davis was traded to the Oakland Athletics for Jacob Nottingham and Bubba Derby, marking the start of a remarkable tenure in Oakland.

From 2016-18, no player in Major League Baseball hit more home runs than Davis, who blasted 133 homers over those three seasons. He posted a .247/.323/.534 slash line in 1,916 plate appearances during that period, including a league-leading 48 home runs in 2018.

Only Jimmie Foxx and Mark McGwire have hit more than 48 home runs in a single season in Athletics history. Davis' stellar 2018 season helped lead the A's to a wild-card berth and earned him an eighth-place finish in the AL MVP voting.

A's Fan Favorite

Davis became a fan favourite in Oakland, leading the A’s to sign him to a two-year, $33.5 million contract extension in April 2019. This marked the only extension the Athletics have given to any player in the last decade.

Unfortunately, Davis struggled with injuries and never regained his form, hitting .216/.291/.376 in 746 plate appearances from 2019 to 2021. In February 2021, the A’s traded Davis to the Texas Rangers in a five-player deal.

This trade, initially viewed as a means for Oakland to offset Elvis Andrus' larger contract, has since been dubbed "the Jonah Heim trade" due to Heim's emergence as an All-Star catcher for the Rangers. Davis appeared in only 22 games with Texas before being released.

He rejoined the A’s on a minor league contract and played his final 20 major league games in an Oakland uniform. In 2022, Davis played in the Mexican League and for the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes of the independent Atlantic League.

Davis is notably remembered for his consistent .247 batting average from 2015-18, hitting that exact number each season. He concluded his career with a .242/.314/.491 slash line, 221 home runs, and 590 RBIs over 3,804 plate appearances and 980 games with the Brewers, Athletics, and Rangers.

Reflecting on his new career, Davis shared with Nightengale that he has spent the past year studying at the Arizona Automotive Institute, pursuing his passion for cars. "I'm going to get a job after the summer and family vacations are over.

I'll be an entry-level tech doing tires, oils, and lubes, everything," said Davis, who owns five vehicles himself. "I'd love one day to do tune-ups on street racing cars, customization, restoration, just to be part of a club and go to car shows and enjoy that scene."