Jose Alvarado Honors Mom 'Crelia' with Custom Cleats on Mother's Day

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado marked Mother's Day in a poignant fashion, dedicating the game to his mother, Crelia Lizarzabal, through a heartfelt tribute. During the Phillies' Sunday game against the Miami Marlins, Alvarado sported custom-designed cleats bearing his mother's name, showcasing his deep appreciation for her role in his life.

The gesture was particularly significant considering the hardships Alvarado has faced in recent years. In the 2023 postseason, he opened up about the difficulties of being separated from his family while pursuing his career in Miami.

This emotional distance was bridged following a congressional inquiry which allowed his mother, his children Dylan and Victoria, and his sister Mariu, to join him in the United States. Alvarado's performance on the field mirrored his personal resolve.

Called to pitch in the seventh inning, he delivered a flawless performance, though the Phillies narrowly lost to the Marlins with a final score of 7-6. Off the field, Alvarado's reunion with his family has brought him a newfound peace.

"It’s like I can sleep now. My mind is clear," he shared with reporters from The Guam Daily Post. "I don’t just work for my family in Venezuela anymore. Now, I come home to them every night."

Crelia's Culinary Magic

Crelia's presence has transformed every day into Mother's Day for Alvarado.

Celebrating this relationship, he highlighted her culinary talents, particularly her skill in preparing pabellón, a cherished Venezuelan dish consisting of white rice, shredded beef, black beans, sweet fried plantains, cheese, and avocado.

"She’s like the best cook," Alvarado praised, jokingly noting the need to watch his diet around such delicious fare. Alvarado's agent and friend, Felix Olivio, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Crelia's integral role in her son's life.

"His favorite person is his mother. He dies for his mother,” Olivio remarked. This season, Lizarzabal has been a frequent spectator at Citizens Bank Park, cheering on her son. Moreover, their bond extends beyond the ballpark; Alvarado accompanies her to regular medical appointments for her diabetes, underscoring the enduring strength of their relationship.

The story of Jose and Crelia Alvarado serves as a touching reminder of the profound connections between mothers and their children, celebrated across the MLB but felt deeply on a personal level in the Alvarado family. As Jose Alvarado continues to excel on the field, he carries the spirit of his mother with him, a testament to the love and sacrifices that define their bond.