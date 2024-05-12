Yankees' Aaron Boone Sits Torres for a 'Day Off' Amid Hitting Slump

In a bizarre development within the MLB terrain, New York Yankees' second baseman Gleyber Torres now finds himself in a worrying funk. For all his critics who were probably holding their breath from last season in which he performed massively, Torres hadn't done so again up to the point where the Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to schedule an off day for him last Saturday.

Of course, this came as a surprise to fans, and soon the big question started: What does all this mean for his future with the team?. Speaking to reporters after the game, Boone said of the break that Torres needed, "Just felt like he could use a day here".

Torres now, has only been able to garner one home run this season with six RBIs. Now his batting average has gone down to .226 which is approximately 47 points lower compared to last year's .273. The downturn is alive in his current stats: .222/.293/.274 slash line, along with a low expected batting average of .210 and average exit velocity of 88 mph on hits.

All those numbers from last season took a huge downfall from Torres, who put up 25 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

Torres' Troubling Slump

Boone told reporters he's concerned about Torres's current form: "Those numbers.

I don't feel so good or happy with those numbers." He suggested that Torres's recent difficulties stem from his getting "out of whack" with his head and with other leg movements, making it difficult to see and, more to the point, hit the ball.

Torres and Yankees hitting coach James Rowson have been together trying to go over it and make something more concise. Amidst these struggles, rumors have surfaced about a potential trade. Torres, set to be a free agent after this season, has been a topic of discussion within the Yankees management, especially with the trade deadline looming.

The Yankees are reportedly considering several prospects, including Caleb Durbin, Roc Riggio, Emmanuel Tejeda, and Ben Cowles, as they scout for players who can deliver consistent offensive contributions. The looming issue for the Yankees, as this unfolds, is the decision to either engage in a deal where they trade Torres, hoping he can snap out of this slump and return to his form of the previous season, or stick with what they have. A big call most likely to change the roster makeup and operational strategy for the top brass in seasons to come.