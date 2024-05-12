Verlander on Potential Tigers Return: "It's an Unanswerable Question"

Justin Verlander, the seasoned Houston Astros pitcher, is experiencing a challenging season in 2024, having taken the mound in just four games thus far. Amidst these struggles, Verlander's thoughts turned reflective as he contemplated a potential reunion with the Detroit Tigers, his former team, ahead of his scheduled start at Comerica Park this Sunday.

During a press conference on Friday, as reported by the Detroit Free Press, Verlander shared candid insights into his philosophy towards his career and future possibilities. "Honestly, and this isn't just some generic response, I approach my career one step at a time, making decisions as they come," Verlander stated.

He emphasized his focus on the present, striving to perform at his peak for as long as possible. The contemplation of a full-circle career conclusion with the Tigers is not lost on Verlander, who spent 13 years with the team.

"You come back here, and naturally, it's on your mind. But as far as re-signing with the Tigers, that's something left to fate. It's an unanswerable question," he added, highlighting the uncertainties that shroud the future of his career.

Verlander's Contract Details

Verlander's illustrious career includes two World Series titles and nine All-Star selections, marking him as one of the most distinguished pitchers in recent baseball history. He is currently in the final year of a two-year, $86.7 million contract he signed with the New York Mets in December 2022.

This contract includes a $35 million option for the 2025 season. However, his journey this season hasn't been without hurdles. Verlander was sidelined at the start due to shoulder inflammation that emerged during spring training, placing him on the 15-day injured list.

He made his 2024 debut on April 19 with the Astros. Reflecting on his return to the game, Verlander remarked on some challenges he faced on the mound. "I've noticed some mechanical issues that have become quite apparent," he noted.

Despite these difficulties, Verlander reassured fans of his physical condition, "Physically, I feel good. I'm continuing all the necessary work to ensure I can perform effectively." In his four appearances this season, Verlander has pitched 22.1 innings, achieving a 4.43 ERA and recording 15 strikeouts, with a WHIP of 1.39.

His upcoming game against the Tigers at Comerica Park is not just another game on the schedule—it's a poignant return to where his major league journey flourished, filled with personal significance and professional determination.