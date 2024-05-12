Cubs Achieve Six Bases-Loaded Walks in One Inning, a First in 65 Years

In a remarkable display of patience and precision at the plate, the Chicago Cubs drew six bases-loaded walks in a single inning during their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates this past Saturday. This feat marked the most bases-loaded walks in one inning by any Major League Baseball team in 65 years, a rare occurrence that last unfolded when the Chicago White Sox drew eight during a 1959 game.

The record-setting inning began in a challenging fashion for the Pirates as rookie pitcher Paul Skenes, making his major league debut, allowed two hits before being pulled from the game. The Pirates subsequently cycled through three additional pitchers in an attempt to stem the tide, but their efforts faltered.

Kyle Nicolas entered the game, managing to strike out two batters but also hitting Ian Happ with a pitch, which further complicated the inning for Pittsburgh.

Control Slips Away

Nicolas then lost control, delivering 12 consecutive pitches outside the strike zone to Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch, and Miles Mastrobuoni, each earning a walk and pushing across three runs.

Josh Fleming took the mound only to continue the trend, walking Yan Gomes and allowing an infield single to Mike Tauchman. After an extensive rain delay, Colin Holderman walked both Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger, flipping the score from a 6-1 deficit to an 8-6 Cubs lead before finally ending the inning.

This unusual series of events tied the Cubs' record for most walks in a single inning over the last 50 years and involved a total of 55 pitches from the Pirates, with only 20 counted as strikes. Despite the Cubs' mid-game rally, the Pirates regained control with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a Yasmani Grandal home run, ultimately securing a narrow 10-9 victory.

Reflecting on the game, Cubs player Nico Hoerner noted the strategic batting that set the stage for the inning, emphasizing the team's discipline in not chasing pitches outside the strike zone. Meanwhile, Pirates manager Craig Counsell remarked on the uniqueness of the inning, pointing out that baseball continually offers unexpected and dramatic moments.

This game, with its strange twists and pivotal plays, indeed proved that baseball can always surprise and captivate its fans, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport.