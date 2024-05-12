Astros Consider Trading Alex Bregman, MLB Execs Say

The Houston Astros, long one of the mainstays of the American League West, are having a surprisingly slow year. This comes with an awful 14-24 record, which is currently good for only a half-game lead over fifth-place Los Angeles.

This is at least nothing like the competitive posture the Astros have shown for most of the past few years, and it could be sending signals of changes to be made before the trading deadline. And a survey this week by MLB.com of 24 club officials from around the leagues found most agree that there are several players who are likely next up for their respective clubs to move in a deal.

Leading the list is Astros All-Star Alex Bregman, with five votes—or 24%. The others listed include teammates Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez. A National League executive said what has become a rarity when it comes to the Astros.

"The Astros aren't normally a team that sells at the Deadline, but this hasn't been a typical Astros season," sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. "If they're out of the race, he could be a difference-maker for another contender.

Bregman's Trade Uncertainty

This 30-year-old infielder, as such, is in the middle of a lot of trade rumors, this being the last year of his five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Astros. General Manager Dana Brown appears inclined to keep him, but performance by the 30-year-old infielder this season could decide that.

Bregman has been awful this season, with just 12 RBIs, six runs, and a home run in 35 games. His batting average of .200 and on-base percentage of .273 underline the difficulty he has had on the field. "It is not just that Bregman's future with the Astros remains murky, though apparently the highly anticipated negotiations for a contract extension have gone nowhere.

Bregman is represented by super agent Scott Boras, who has been known to work out very player-friendly deals. Boras has previously made comments indicating that there is a world of difference between Bregman's situation and that of Altuve, so the assumption here is that Bregman will enter free agency in order to maximize his earning potential" – as reported by Brian McTaggart back in March.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic pointed out how the Astros, or rather their lack of comment, contributed to fostering such speculation even more: "Alex Bregman said he hasn't received a contract extension offer from the Astros and doesn't expect one before camp breaks tomorrow.

He said if the Astros approach Scott Boras during the season, he'd be willing to listen.". The Astros' next moves, with Bregman's future hanging in the balance, are now anticipated as the days run to the trade deadline. His presence—whether he would be traded or stay with the team—will be arguably debated in MLB circles.