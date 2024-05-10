Mason Miller: Oakland Athletics' Rising Star Attracts Major Trade Buzz

The Oakland Athletics have been defying expectations in the 2024 MLB season, showing a competitive edge that many analysts did not anticipate. Despite a recent dip where they lost four out of five games, a preceding six-game winning streak underscored their resilience and fighting spirit.

Every game day, the Athletics, although often at a talent disadvantage, step onto the field with a winning strategy firmly in place. Their formula is straightforward: take an early lead and maintain it into the late innings.

This approach leverages their formidable bullpen, which ranks among the strongest in the league. Emerging as a standout in this bullpen is closer Mason Miller. In his debut full season, Miller swiftly became a sensation in the baseball community through his overwhelming dominance on the mound.

Over 13 appearances, he has allowed just two earned runs across 16.2 innings pitched. After a shaky first outing, Miller has delivered 12 consecutive scoreless performances.

Miller's Market Value

The opposition struggles not only to score but even to reach base against him, managing a mere four hits and three walks against his fastballs.

With 33 strikeouts and no blown saves to his name, Miller's exceptional performance is further highlighted by a negative Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) score—an unusual statistical feat indicating his superior pitching quality.

Given these achievements, it's unsurprising that trade interest in Miller is heating up. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that while numerous teams have shown keen interest in the Athletics' 100 mph closer, the asking price set by the team remains steep.

"Miller is not just the best among Oakland’s young talent; he is the cornerstone of the team," Rosenthal explains. Consequently, acquiring him would likely cost a substantial return, potentially involving multiple top prospects.

With Miller under team control until 2029, the Athletics hold a valuable asset whose early performance on his rookie deal adds considerable leverage. Teams eager to negotiate for Miller must be prepared to present an overwhelming offer to even initiate trade discussions with the Athletics.