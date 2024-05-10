Houston Astros Trade Speculation: Insider Weighs Odds on Star Trio's Exit

Following a weekend series in New York in which they held off a sweep at the hands of the Yankees, the Houston Astros remain at the bottom of the AL West at 13-24. There has been a great air of possibility regarding heavy changes that could come from Major League Baseball.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman included three Houston standouts in his prediction of players most likely to switch teams before the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline. Those are outfielder Kyle Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

Bregman Trade Considerations

Bregman, on the other hand, is closer to free agency, and hence, the Astros may not view him as a long-term fixture in the team's plans. He has had a distinguished career so far with the Astros, being an All-Star twice and having played an integral role in their two World Series championships.

Nevertheless, his performance this season has been poor, with just a .198 batting average and a .534 OPS, enough to encourage front offices such as the Astros' to at least explore trade options for him rather than fork over a big sum in a contract.

The Astros themselves had offered Bregman a further commitment, to the tune of a five-year, $100 million contract, in 2019. Another highly touted product of the Astros' farm system, Kyle Tucker, is available on a long-term deal and could reap similar success if he is dealt before the 2025 season.

With an All-Star appearance under his belt and both a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award, Tucker has been a consistent performer with a .268 average, 11 homers, and a .942 OPS in 2024. Meanwhile, with veteran Verlander, a no-trade clause might be one that could be persuaded to waive it for a move to a preferred destination, including Los Angeles or Baltimore.

Shoulder injuries marred the beginning of 2024, but his resume stands a three-time Cy Young winner and one of the linchpins of the Astros' renaissance. The Astros are at a crossroads. The departures of Bregman, Tucker, and possibly Verlander would be the last signals of change in strategy and therefore put an end to the era that brought sustained success and championships.

As resilient as the city of Houston is, the recent underperformance and costly signings José Abreu and Josh Hader, for instance have them on the tightrope.