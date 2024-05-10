Dodgers Secure Major Japanese Partnerships Post-Ohtani Debut

Following the high-profile signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Japanese companies have eagerly tapped into the lucrative U.S. market, aligning their brands with the baseball superstars to bolster their stateside presence.

Ohtani, previously with the Los Angeles Angels since 2018, joined the Dodgers on a colossal 10-year, $700 million contract, while Yamamoto secured a 12-year deal worth $326.5 million. The massive deals not only reflect the players' substantial followings in both Japan and the U.S.

but also underscore the strategic partnerships that the Dodgers have since cultivated with several Japanese corporations. Among the notable collaborations is the agreement with THK, a leader in machine parts manufacturing based in Tokyo.

The partnership ensures that THK will enjoy prominent in-stadium advertising at Dodgers Ballpark throughout the season. "THK's innovative spirit and leadership in its field are a perfect match for the Dodgers brand. We look forward to reaching new heights together," said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ANA-Dodgers Strategic Alliance

Another significant partnership is with All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest five-star airline, now the official Japanese airline of the Dodgers. "This partnership will leverage various platforms to enhance ANA's visibility among our in-stadium audience of over four million and countless others watching from home," Rosen remarked.

Additionally, the Dodgers have inked a multi-year deal with Kose Corporation, a major player in the cosmetics and personal care sector. Shohei Ohtani will act as the brand ambassador, helping Kose navigate and expand its market reach in the U.S.

"This collaboration with Kose is a testament to the synergy that can be achieved when brands unite for mutual growth," noted Rosen. Daiso, the Japanese retail giant known for its extensive range of household goods, has also partnered with the Dodgers and Major League Baseball.

This multi-year partnership will feature Daiso's branding across Dodgers facilities, including during media interactions and spring training events. The collaboration highlights include a presenting sponsorship for the highly anticipated Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Giveaway Night.

"Our partnership with Daiso enhances both our brands, elevating our market presence," Rosen added. These partnerships not only leverage the star power of athletes like Ohtani but also demonstrate a strategic move by the Dodgers to blend sports with international business, fostering a win-win scenario for all parties involved.