Charlie Condon Tops ESPN's 2024 MLB Draft Prospect List

This is the year Charlie Condon is setting history in college baseball, blowing up the record books with each performance, and now a top contender of the 2024 MLB Draft. The University of Georgia standout has already broken both the school's single-season and career home run records, already boasting 33 homers this year six more than any other collegiate baseball player.

ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel has him atop his best overall prospects list with some comp to major league stars Kris Bryant and Alec Bohm. McDaniel views Condon as one of the class's most talented players due to his pretty swing and the presence he has at the plate.

Though he may end up being slotted at either third base or in the outfield. As a star season and top prospect status shines on him, Condon is not likely to be a top pick. The Cleveland Guardians are awarded the No. 1 slot, though various factors including signing bonuses are at play at the final drafts.

Condon is tipped to be the second overall pick and may land on the Cincinnati Reds by McDaniel.

Condon's Record Season

Georgia's baseball program has produced its fair share of top draft choices. The last Georgia first-rounder was Emerson Hancock, taken sixth overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2020.

The last position player from the school taken in the first round was Gordon Beckham in 2008 by the Chicago White Sox. Condon has since surpassed both of those records held by Beckham in the single-season and career home run categories.

But Condon is more than just a power hitter. He leads the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in batting average, hits, home runs, and slugging percentage and ranks second in RBIs, runs scored, and on-base percentage. He provides a spark that can be a key element of Georgia's success as a team, which is currently 13-11 in conference play.

The Bulldogs will continue that campaign this weekend with a three-game set at South Carolina. As the regular season begins to wrap up, the Bulldogs shape up as a very likely host for the NCAA Regional Tournament, largely thanks to the play of Condon.

Now, all eyes will be on this outstanding player as the draft is set, concluding his college career with some more record-setting performances.