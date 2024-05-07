Brewers' Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut; Christen Yelich Nears Return

CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Brewers appear to be in line for a major roster shakeup this weekend, as highly-regarded left-hander Robert Gasser is due to pitch for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. That would put him in line for a potential start with the Brewers over the weekend at American Family Field against the St.

Louis Cardinals. The opportunity arises as the Brewers navigate a temporary gap in their rotation, due to Freddy Peralta's impending five-game suspension. Peralta, who is slated to start against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, plans to commence his suspension following the game, which will sideline him until the following Saturday.

This sequence aligns Gasser to potentially fill the rotation slot on regular rest this Friday.

Gasser's Crucial Start

Brewers manager Pat Murphy emphasized the importance of Gasser's upcoming performance. "He’s got to pitch well," Murphy stated.

"Today's outing is crucial for him to build up his pitch count. With Freddy out, it certainly opens up a spot, and Gasser is a strong candidate to take it." Gasser, named the Brewers' co-minor league pitcher of the year in 2023, displayed solid form with Nashville last season, posting a 3.79 ERA across 25 starts and totaling 135 ⅓ innings.

Despite a delayed start this season due to elbow issues, he has made a swift recovery and has already appeared in two starts for Nashville. While other pitchers like Janson Junk and Aaron Ashby are available options, Gasser appears to be ahead in the pecking order.

The Brewers could alternatively opt for a bullpen day but face the challenge of having played on consecutive days leading up to Friday. In other team news, outfielder Christian Yelich is making encouraging progress from a back injury that has kept him sidelined since April 12.

After an active weekend at Wrigley Field, Yelich participated in batting, throwing, and running drills. "It’s a day-to-day situation, but he’s shown notable improvement," Murphy noted, expressing optimism about Yelich’s swift return to the lineup.

Meanwhile, infielder Joey Ortiz has been absent from the lineup despite a strong season at the plate. Murphy explained that the decision to bench Ortiz was strategic, aiming to evaluate Oliver Dunn’s performance before making a decision on his roster status.

"I see Ortiz as a starter, but we needed to assess Dunn's readiness for the majors," Murphy added, suggesting that Dunn's recent uptick in performance could influence roster decisions moving forward.