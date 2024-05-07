Clayton Kershaw Praises Shohei Ohtani's 'Unbelievable' Start with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani's arrival at the Los Angeles Dodgers has been nothing short of spectacular, capturing the attention of fans and players alike, including veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw. The Japanese superstar, celebrated for his dual prowess as a hitter and pitcher, has been making waves with his performance, particularly his impressive home run tally.

Kershaw, who is currently on the mend from shoulder surgery, expressed astonishment at Ohtani's explosive start with the Dodgers, comparing it favorably to his earlier seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. "I don't remember him being even this good in Anaheim," Kershaw remarked during a recent game.

"It's just amazing to see him play this way; every ball he hits, he hits with such power—it’s unbelievable." Ohtani's impact was on full display as the Dodgers secured a 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins, where he hit his 11th home run of the season—his fourth in just three games.

This home run spree has not only delighted fans but also reshuffled the rankings, propelling Ohtani past former teammate Mike Trout in home runs this season. The magnitude of Ohtani's hits was underscored on April 28, when he recorded the hardest-hit ball of the MLB season and of his career—a staggering 119.2 mph exit velocity—during the Dodgers' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

This feat has only added to his growing legend in the sport.

Buehler's Return Overshadowed

In the same game that marked Kershaw's remarks, Dodgers fans also celebrated the return of starting pitcher Walker Buehler, who pitched four innings in his first game back after nearly two years.

Despite giving up three runs and six hits, Buehler's performance was overshadowed by Ohtani's remarkable consistency at the plate. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Ohtani's selective aggression, noting, "All the balls that he’s driving are in his nitro zone.

He's disciplined; if the pitch isn't there, he’s ready to take his base, but if it is, he’s demonstrated he's more than ready to do damage." As the Dodgers extend their winning streak to five games and look ahead to another matchup against the Marlins, the team's spirits are high, buoyed by Ohtani's record-setting performances and Buehler's return.

Reflecting on Ohtani’s contributions, Buehler encapsulated the sentiment of many: “He’s the best player ever”. The Dodgers continue their series with high hopes of extending their success, drawing on the extraordinary talents of players like Ohtani, whose performances are setting new benchmarks in the MLB.