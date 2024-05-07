MLB Strategy: Key Prize Picks Insights for Monday's Games

Monday Major League Baseball rounds the corner with 10 total games that has fans set up for more than just a thrill performance on the field as the Dodgers, Rangers, and Phillies all step onto the diamond. While fans are seeing an incredible amount of star-studded action, one name still continues to rise above and take all the headlines: the Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Fresh from his two-homer game against the Braves on Sunday, Ohtani now owns 10 homers and 14 doubles for the season, resulting in an imposing .685 slugging percentage. That power is even better against right-handers, as Ohtani has a .805 slugging percentage against them.

As much as there is hype about Ohtani, Marlins' pitcher Roddery Munoz, who is scheduled to start, may have some problems in containing him. A right-hander, Munoz has been sharp, highlighted by a six-inning, one-run performance versus the Rockies in his most recent start, but his minor league numbers have been less than impressive with WHIPs never below 1.55.

Those could be indicators of problems to come for a pitcher of Ohtani's caliber.

MLB Monday Matchups

In another big time match up, The Dodgers' Mookie Betts will look to draw more walks against Munoz. While Munoz has demonstrated good control at the Major League level, issuing just three walks over 11 innings, the same can't be said for his minor league numbers.

Betts also carries a 16.5% walk rate on the season and has walked in six of his last ten. He will also be set to benefit from any control lapses by Munoz. The Cardinals' pitcher, Kyle Gibson, will now have to walk several hitters against the New York Mets, based on his current season walk rate of 9.2%.

Gibbons' history suggests he may have control issues and being forced to pitch to a team with a good walk-drawing record, like the Mets, could help to bring that to the forefront. Last, the Athletics' Alex Wood will try to continue establishing his walk-prone tendencies vs.

the Rangers. Supposed to be the one to shore up Oakland's rotation, Wood has been nothing if not shaky, and his WHIP currently sits at a bloated level. Yet again, it could come into play during his next start. As they look to get the best out of their PrizePicks selections, such insight could help the fans and bettors on the players to follow and bet on come Monday's MLB lineup.