Colorado Rockies Return Home with MLB's Worst Record

Having a rough season so far, both at home and on the road, are the Colorado Rockies. Despite playing in their friendly Coors Field, the Rockies have not been successful enough to win even a single series on their own soil, with just five wins in fifteen games.

The trouble has not lied only in their home stadium, with their 8-26 overall record, but they have amassed a terrible 3-16 on the road. The Colorado Rockies had a pair of back-to-back losses during the week from the Pittsburgh Pirates, as they now have the worst record in Major League Baseball; they are tied with the Chicago White Sox.

As inconsistent as their team seems to be showing flashes of goodness, their starting pitchers Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber, the Rockies, sit at the bottom in the MLB in runs allowed, as they give up an average of 5.88 runs per contest.

Furthermore, their bats have been subpar, coming in at the 26th position in the MLB with a meager 3.62 runs per game.

Distressing Performance Signals

A deeper look into Rockies performance shows even more distressing signals: Despite these high-elevation venues, both Coors Field and Mexico City, the Rockies' home run rate ranks 25th in the league.

The offense is further dragged down by being a bottom-third team in scoring runs with the second-worst strikeout rate and third-worst walk rate. On the pitching front, the Rockies are no better, as they rank last in strikeout rate and 25th in walk rate.

Even with a fair BABIP—which would suggest they could expect some better luck the Rockies' situation would be hard to salvage. They go back to Coors Field looking to, at a minimum, stop the bleeding after a few quiet games at the plate.

As the Rockies fight through the adversity of a season full of its share of highs and lows, the road going forward gets quite a bit closer to a reality show with the fans and analysts, and biting of nails in anticipation of what the squad will come up with next.