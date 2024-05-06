Jacob Young Returns to Nationals' Lineup Following Back Troubles

In a little bit of a more recent note for the Washington Nationals, rookie outfielder Jacob Young has quickly healed up from the back spasm that briefly sent him to the bench in last night's series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Young sat out Saturday's game to rest but will be in the lineup tonight, set to lead off while playing center field in the series finale for this crucial series. Manager Davey Martinez said Young, who left Friday's game, had back spasms that lingered into the days following.

However, the promising outfielder's condition improved enough to where he was listed as available off the bench for Saturday's game, even if he ultimately did not see game action.

Promising Rise: Young's Impact

Young's return to the lineup should be a welcome sight for the Nationals.

After all, the 24-year-old had quickly climbed the rankings, in which he sat as an unranked status in the team farm just a year ago. As a result, he sits at No. 18 in the Nationals' hierarchy and continues to retain his rookie eligibility for the 2024 season.

This year, Young is hitting .311 with 7 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and an impressively high .733 OPS. The 1.0 WAR is very good too, and his defense has been equal. He saved two runs in center field and is perfect on successful stolen base attempts at 25-for-25 heading into Wednesday.

With the Nationals set to get their first look of the season at Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah in his 2024 debut, Young's return gives the team another dimension to its lineup. A one-time All-Star, Manoah is back in the major leagues after a down 2023 year and long rehab start to begin the 2024 campaign.

The Nationals will feed off his contributions to help carry them through the toughest parts of the season, with Young back in the lineup showing his resiliency and dynamic skill set. With the race for postseason contention heating up, Young's return could not have come at a better time for the Nationals.