Shohei Ohtani Gifts Dave Roberts Toy Porsche After Breaking Home-Run Record

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered an impressive performance at Dodger Stadium, trouncing the Atlanta Braves with a decisive 11-2 victory. The game was highlighted by a remarkable display of power from the Dodgers, including a significant home run by Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese phenom.

In a memorable third inning, Ohtani blasted his eighth homer of the season, setting a new benchmark for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in the history of the Dodgers. The previous record was held by none other than the Dodgers' current manager, Dave Roberts, who tallied seven home runs during his tenure with the team from 2002 to 2004.

Roberts, who was born in Okinawa, Japan, to an American father and a Japanese mother, had playfully suggested that Ohtani should gift him a Porsche upon breaking his record. True to his light-hearted nature, Ohtani responded by presenting Roberts with a toy Porsche, adding a touch of humor to the achievement.

“He said he wanted a car and I’m glad he was happy that he got a car,” Ohtani commented through his interpreter, Will Ireton. “I like to make people laugh, and I’m hoping to do more of these gestures”.

Roberts Showcases Toy Porsche

During the post-game celebrations, Roberts congratulated Ohtani on his new record and showcased the miniature Porsche, reflecting on the unique gift. “I’ve received different gifts from players over the years, but this one definitely ranks at the top for sure,” Roberts said, his comments carried by AP News.

This gesture mirrored another of Ohtani’s thoughtful acts from December 2023, when he presented a real Porsche to Ashley Kelly as a token of gratitude. Ashley is the wife of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who relinquished his No.

17 jersey to Ohtani, fulfilling a promise previously made by his wife on social media. Amidst these lighthearted exchanges, Dave Roberts also drew a serious comparison between Ohtani and the legendary Barry Bonds. “I’m not saying that Ohtani is Barry [Bonds], but having played against Barry, it felt like he was always a looming threat,” Roberts noted.

He was quoted by Bob Nightengale of USA Today adding, “Ohtani has that same presence. The stress he puts on opposing teams knowing that he’s always there, ready to make a play, must be immense”. Ohtani, a three-time All-Star with two AL MVPs and two Silver Slugger awards among his accolades, continues to solidify his status as a future baseball great, much to the delight and sometimes dismay of his opponents and teammates alike.