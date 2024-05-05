Kike Hernandez Wows With Worm Dance at Dodger Stadium Gala

Kike Hernandez, the dynamic utilityman, brings a special blend of athleticism and enthusiasm to the Los Angeles Dodgers, distinguishing himself as more than just a valuable player on the field. At the recent eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation at Dodger Stadium, Hernandez's unique flair was on full display.

During this star-studded event attended by players, coaches, and team executives, Hernandez seized the moment under the stadium lights. Amidst a lively performance by Ed Sheeran, he dazzled attendees with an infectious worm dance, becoming the highlight of the evening, as captured in a video shared by Dodgers Nation.

Hernandez's journey with the Dodgers has been marked by memorable moments like these. After spending seven successful seasons with the team, including a pivotal role in the 2020 World Series victory, he briefly played for the Boston Red Sox in 2021.

However, Hernandez made his return to the Dodgers in 2023 following a trade that saw Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman move in the opposite direction. This off-season saw considerable interest in Hernandez from various clubs, but he ultimately decided to re-sign with the Dodgers on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Explaining his decision, Hernandez noted the significant interest from multiple teams, including the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.

Hernandez's Free Agency Stand

“The Tigers were very interested," Hernandez recounted.

"The Angels showed some interest but did not make an offer. The Giants hesitated, waiting until the end to make a proposal that ultimately never came. Many teams checked in, hoping to sign me for less, but I stood firm, waiting for the right opportunity,” he explained via Foul Territory.

The strategic choice to return to the Dodgers was influenced by the team's composition, particularly the abundance of left-handed hitters, which Hernandez believed would create favorable matchups for him as a right-handed batter.

“In the end, it came down to the Dodgers or Yankees, both big market teams," Hernandez said. "I chose the Dodgers due to my familiarity with the team and their lineup which guarantees more starts against left-handed pitchers.

The Yankees, while strong, have several right-handed hitters and their lefties aren't typically benched against left-handed pitchers." Hernandez's decision underscores his desire to not only play where he feels most at home but also where he believes he can have the greatest impact.

His return to the Dodgers is celebrated not just for his on-field skills, but for the vibrant energy and passion he brings to the team, both on and off the field.