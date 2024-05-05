Luis Arraez Debuts with Four Hits for Padres

Luis Arraez made a spectacular debut with the San Diego Padres, racking up four hits and an RBI in his first appearance since being traded from the Miami Marlins. The Padres, bolstered by Ha-Seong Kim's three-run homer, delivered an overwhelming 13-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, igniting an eight-run barrage in the seventh inning.

The deal that brought Arraez to San Diego was finalized late Friday, with the Padres acquiring the two-time batting champion along with nearly $7.9 million for four players. Despite joining his team late at around 3:30 p.m.

on Saturday, Arraez immediately made his presence felt, going 4-for-6 and scoring twice. Padres manager Mike Shildt was full of praise for Arraez, stating, "Clearly an amazing approach, and I can see why he is the rightful moniker of 'The Sprinkler.'

You're talking about an artist being able to put the ball in the whole field. That was a sight to behold. What a talent."

Padres' Offensive Surge

The offensive onslaught didn't stop with Arraez. Jurickson Profar also stood out with a two-run homer and a total of four hits in the game, while Manny Machado contributed three RBIs.

Pitcher Michael King (3-3) delivered a solid performance, allowing just six singles over six innings, contributing to San Diego's season-high fourth consecutive win. King expressed his excitement about having Arraez on the team, describing him as a "spark plug" and a player who seamlessly finds his way on base.

The addition of Arraez promises to add dynamism to the Padres' lineup. The Diamondbacks are looking to recover from a challenging week. Having been outscored 28-2 since their last win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they've lost seven of their last nine games.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged the rough patch, comparing it to a bad week at work and emphasized the need to shorten their losing spells. The game began with Arraez leading off for the Padres and immediately making an impact by doubling on the second pitch from Brandon Pfaadt (1-2).

He quickly scored on a single by Machado, giving San Diego an early lead and setting the tone for the game. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, struggled both offensively and defensively. They had two runners picked off at first base in the opening inning and failed to advance a runner past second base until a late single in the ninth. Arizona's fielding woes continued, with errors and misjudgments contributing to the lopsided score.