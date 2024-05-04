Padres Manager Criticizes Pitching Approach to Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres skipper Mike Shildt issued a fervent critique of the recent pitching tactics aimed at their standout outfielder, Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres asserted their dominance in a commanding 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field during the opening clash of their three-game series on Friday night.

What caught the attention was the discernible strategy adopted by the Diamondbacks' pitchers against Tatis Jr., a pattern that has become increasingly familiar of late. Tatis Jr. has found himself consistently targeted with pitches aimed high and inside the plate, resulting in balls but also posing a threat to his safety at the plate.

Manager Mike Shildt expressed his dismay during a post-game interview with USA Today, asserting, "All you're doing is pissing the guy off, and it's uncalled for... and it's not something we are going to tolerate much longer." Despite the contentious pitching tactics, Tatis Jr.

delivered an exceptional performance, notching three hits in five at-bats, scoring twice, launching a two-run homer, and tallying three RBIs against the Diamondbacks. This stellar offensive showcase adds to Tatis Jr.' s impressive season for the Padres, where he has consistently excelled on both offensive and defensive fronts.

Tatis Jr.' s Stellar Stats

Currently boasting a .246 batting average and an OPS of .789, Tatis Jr. has smacked seven home runs and driven in 20 runs during the 2024 campaign, validating his lucrative 14-year, $340 million contract extension inked with the Padres in 2021.

Tatis Jr.' s journey with the Padres hasn't been devoid of challenges since penning his monumental contract extension. In 2022, he faced an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, followed by a season-ending wrist injury sustained in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

Just as he was poised for a comeback, Tatis Jr. was hit with the suspension on August 12, 2022. However, the resilient outfielder is now on a mission to compensate for lost time, showcasing remarkable progress and determination to repay the organization's faith in him.

With his electrifying talent and unwavering commitment, Fernando Tatis Jr. is poised to emerge as the cornerstone of the San Diego Padres for years to come, as the franchise aims to elevate its stature in the baseball world.