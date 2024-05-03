Top MLB Player Props: Justin Turner Stands Out

In today's Major League Baseball action, there is much to expect for the fans and betting enthusiasts with a host of exciting matchups. Now let's run through all the player props available to wager on for the day and two stick out, which belong to the Toronto Blue Jays' Designated Hitter, Justin Turner, and New York Yankees' Outfielder Juan Soto.

Opening up action, it is Turner taking the very first pitch as the Blue Jays battle the Washington Nationals in the series opener. Turner has been a breakout performer this season, batting .298 with four home runs through 29 games.

He flashed his power on Monday by hitting two home runs in a game against the Kansas City Royals. The Washington star is just a tick below Turner, with some serious numbers on his résumé against starting left-handers like Corbin.

Turner's career average against the southpaw is a whopping .381, with two home runs in 42 at-bats. Additionally, Turner's proficiency against left-handed pitching this season, batting .500 with a home run and five doubles, augurs well for his chances.

With Corbin's struggles against right-handed batters evident in his .347/.374/.554 slash line allowed this season, the stage seems set for Turner to capitalize.

Soto's Bronx Debut

Meanwhile, across town in the Bronx, the Yankees open a three-game set against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals as he comes to town after blistering the Detroit Tigers.

Hitting .331/.441/.589 with eight home runs in 33 games this year, Soto is the best hitter in baseball after coming back from a couple of days off. Batting .385 with two home runs in the last seven games only added to his allure.

Beyond that, Soto has also gone for two hits and two home runs against Olson. If Soto can take advantage of Olson's weaknesses, then bettors could see a ton of fireworks in store. These Turner and Soto player props are to make it possible for wagers and fans to take hold of the skill and firepower of the day.

It will offer setting to these standout performers, where the odds are clearly in favor, to turn moments on the diamond into something truly unforgettable.