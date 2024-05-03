Stephen A. Smith Labels Mike Trout's Injury 'Karma,' Reignites Baseball Controversy"

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is stirring up controversy again, this time with his candid remarks on baseball, particularly focusing on Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's recent injury. On a segment of "First Take," Smith didn't hold back his thoughts regarding Trout's torn meniscus, which necessitates surgical intervention, dubbing the injury "karma" for Trout’s decision to remain with the Angels.

Mike Trout, 32, renowned as one of the premier talents in Major League Baseball (MLB), has seen his illustrious career frequently interrupted by injuries. Smith expressed his frustration, emphasizing that Trout's recurrent injuries have tainted his otherwise stellar reputation.

"Mike Trout is a sensational player when he’s healthy—one of the greatest," Smith noted, adding, "But his constant absence has become a major disappointment."

Trout's Injury Woes

Trout’s durability has been a point of concern, as he has participated in only 266 games out of a possible 517 since the start of the 2021 season.

His injury history includes significant stints on the sidelines, such as 47 days for a torn thumb ligament in 2017 and over three months for a calf strain in 2018. Smith challenged the nature of Trout's recurrent injuries given the non-contact nature of baseball, pointing out the ample downtime and lower physical demands compared to sports like football or basketball.

The fiery pundit continued, "It’s baseball. Half the time, players are standing in the outfield, chewing on pumpkin seeds. How can you get injured so frequently?" Smith's exasperation was palpable as he dissected the seeming paradox of injuries in a sport characterized by intermittent action.

Further igniting debate, Smith suggested that Trout’s series of misfortunes might be a form of "karma" for not transferring to a more competitive team. "Perhaps if he had moved to a club where there's more at stake, he’d find greater motivation to stay fit and contribute to meaningful late-season games," he speculated.

Smith also acknowledged his own detachment from baseball, attributing it to the sport’s lackluster ratings and his commitment to other sports. "I understand baseball, but I don’t watch it as much because the ratings aren’t there.

People just aren’t as interested," he admitted during a discussion last September. This latest diatribe is part of a pattern for Smith, who has previously voiced his disenchantment with MLB's appeal to viewers. His provocative comments are sure to fuel further discussions about the relevance of baseball in today's sports landscape and the pressures athletes face to remain healthy and impactful.