Veteran pitcher Mychal Givens becomes a free agent again

Veteran right-hander Mychal Givens has opted out of his contract with the Miami Marlins, reports MLB Trade Rumors. Following that decision, the Marlins have released him, once again making Givens a free agent. Before last March, he had pitched only in a few spring training games with the team.

The 33-year-old hurler struggled out of the gate, with five runs allowed in just over an inning of work in his first appearance. But he quickly showed what he could do, allowing only one run and striking out eight over his next 5 2/3 frames, though his overall ERA through 11 1/3 was still 7.94.

The veteran reliever returned to the team where his career began, the Baltimore Orioles, for the 2023 season but was beset by knee and shoulder woes, making it back to the Major League mound for just four innings, plus another 15 in Minor League rehab games.

Before being dealt elsewhere in 2015-2020, Givens had thrown for the Orioles for six seasons and had proven to be one of their more reliable relief arms over that span, with a 3.32 ERA in 336 innings pitched, fanning almost 30% of batters faced.

Givens' MLB Journey

Following his tenure in Baltimore, Givens was traded to the Colorado Rockies at the 2020 trade deadline because Baltimore was in deep rebuilding and his initial club control period was coming to an. Over the next three seasons, he played for four other teams: the Rockies, the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago Cubs, and the New York Mets.

In that time spent with those teams, Givens pretty much performed the same as those two early years: 3.41 ERA, 26.4% strikeout rate, and 10.4% walk rate in 134 2/3 innings. In 425 games in the Major League, Givens has pitched to a 3.47 ERA, striking out 28.2% of batters.

He's been an excellent specialist in high-leverage situations, collecting 85 holds and 31 saves throughout his career. The velocity dropped last year as he was fighting against injuries, but Givens still has to be one element more for those teams that look to reinforce the bullpen on the way to the postseason.