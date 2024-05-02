Dodgers vs. Braves: 2024 MLB Series Preview & Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the Atlanta Braves in a pivotal three-game series at Dodger Stadium, following a commanding shutout victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. As both teams boast winning records, this matchup between NL rivals promises to be a highlight of the MLB season.

The series kicks off on Friday at 7:10 PM PDT, with coverage on Bally Sports South and MLBN. The action continues with Saturday’s game at 6:10 PM PDT, broadcast on Bally Sports South and Sports Net LA. The finale, a Sunday matinee, will start at 1:10 PM PDT.

Currently, the Dodgers lead the NL West with a 20-13 record, while the Braves top the NL East at 20-9. This series not only showcases top teams but also sets the stage for high-stakes baseball as both seek to solidify their standings.

Game 1 Pitching Duel

In Game 1, the Dodgers will start Gavin Stone, who brings a 2-1 record with a 4.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts this season. The Braves counter with Charlie Morton, whose experience and solid stats (2-0, 3.60 ERA, 28 strikeouts) make him a formidable opponent.

Game 2 will feature Dodgers’ ace Tyler Glasnow, boasting a 5-1 record and a 2.72 ERA, facing off against Braves’ Bryce Elder, who has impressed with a 1.50 ERA over 12 innings this season. The series concludes with a left-handed duel in Game 3: James Paxton for the Dodgers against the Braves' Max Fried.

Both pitchers have shown excellent form, with Paxton going 3-0 and Fried holding a 2-0 record. Mookie Betts, a standout for the Dodgers, has been exceptional with a .377 batting average and an OPS of 1.104. His performance, both offensively and defensively, could be pivotal in this series.

For the Braves, attention turns to Ronald Acuna Jr., the reigning NL MVP, known for his explosive power at the plate. Meanwhile, Matt Olson has shown his capability with three recent home runs, marking him as another key player to watch.

Although the Braves come off a recent loss to the Seattle Mariners, their strong season record and resilient roster make them slight favorites to clinch two out of three games in this series. However, the Dodgers’ robust lineup and home-field advantage could tip the scales in what promises to be an exhilarating clash of baseball titans.