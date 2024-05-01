Dave Roberts Praises Dodgers Rookie Despite Narrow Loss

Rookie pitcher Landon Knack pitched well for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped a close game to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Knack was in a bit of a jam after just recently winning his first major league game on April 29th.

Things were at least briefly delayed during the match when nearly a colony of bees swarmed behind the home plate, leaving the game idle for almost two hours. Things finally burst open for one run in the fourth, as the Diamondbacks' Christian Walker smacked a solo homer off Knack.

The 26-year-old Knack went on to throw five innings in which he allowed four hits and struck two out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Knack showed some fight, but the pitcher made the team lose a game. Reflecting on Knack's performance, Roberts remarked, "I thought Landon did a heck of a job...

I give him a lot of credit for giving us what he had."

Extra-Inning Drama Unfolds

It was tied at 2-2, all knotted up, and went into extra innings. It looked as if the Dodgers were going to pull it off when Will Smith brought Gavin Lux home in the top half of the tenth inning, but Christian Walker did otherwise, hitting a two-run shot to give the Diamondbacks a walk-off victory.

As Knack works to settle into life with the Dodgers after his MLB debut, the rookie pitcher emphasizes the importance of staying relaxed. "Just starting to get more comfortable being here," Knack revealed. "Understanding what I need to get and understanding this is what we do.

It's still a baseball game and just basically trying to relax and just get more comfortable with that." Regarding the unexpected delay caused by the bee swarm, Knack remained unfazed, stating, "I was completely ready to go.

I didn't know it was getting delayed until about two minutes before the first pitch." Looking ahead, both teams prepare for the final game of the series at Chase Field on Wednesday. The Dodgers aim to rebound from the disappointing loss and secure a victory in the rubber match.