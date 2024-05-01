Garrett Cooper's Red Sox Debut Ends in Injury

Garrett Cooper's Boston Red Sox debut on Tuesday at Fenway Park was highly anticipated as the team began a series against the San Francisco Giants. Unfortunately, his first appearance was abruptly halted due to an injury sustained during the game.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning when Cooper was struck in the right arm by a 94.8 mph sinker thrown by Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle. The impact resulted in a right wrist contusion, prematurely ending Cooper’s time on the field for the day.

After starting the game, Cooper was unable to make an impact at bat, finishing 0-for-2 with two strikeouts. Now sidelined, the 33-year-old is slated for further medical examinations to assess the severity of his injury. This setback comes just as Cooper was beginning his tenure with the Red Sox.

The team recently acquired him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, stepping in for Triston Casas who moved to the 60-day injured list. With a solid track record as a first baseman and outfielder, Cooper was expected to fill a significant gap in the lineup while Casas recovered.

His immediate inclusion was underscored by his placement as a first baseman and batting seventh in the order. To make room for Cooper on the active 26-man roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Pablo Reyes for assignment.

Reyes, who had struggled with a batting average of .183 and no home runs in 2023, found his position at risk despite his versatility, given that he was out of minor-league options.

Cooper's Career Highlights

Cooper's performance has been notable in recent years, especially during his 2022 All-Star season with the Miami Marlins where he boasted a .261 batting average with nine home runs and 50 RBIs.

His productivity peaked last season with a career-high 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. However, his time with the Cubs was cut short this year following the rise of prospect Michael Busch, leading to his designation for assignment.

Despite the unfortunate pause in Cooper's debut, the Red Sox managed to continue their strong performance in the season. They secured a 4-0 victory over the Giants, marking their sixth shutout of the season and bringing their record to 17-13.

This places them third in the American League East, trailing behind the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. As Cooper awaits the results of his medical tests, the Red Sox and their fans hope for a swift and positive resolution to his injury woes.