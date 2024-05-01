Former Yankees Star DFA'd by New Team

Aaron Hicks, a former outfielder for the New York Yankees, has found himself on shaky ground once again as the Los Angeles Angels announced they have designated him for assignment. The decision came as part of a roster shuffle that saw infielder Cole Tucker being called up from AAA to take Hicks' spot.

Hicks, 34, ventured to the Angels this offseason in hopes of a fresh start, but his tenure has been far from successful. Over 18 games with the Angels, he struggled significantly at the plate, managing a mere .140 batting average and a notably poor .415 OPS.

His performance plummeted in the last nine games, where he went 2-for-27, underlining his difficulties.

Yankees Fans React

The move might stir a reaction among Yankees fans, where Hicks was often the target of frustration during his stint from 2016 to 2023.

Known for his underwhelming performances and frequent outfield errors, Hicks was not a fan favorite in the Bronx and was frequently met with jeers. His time with the Yankees ended when he was designated for assignment in May of the previous year.

After his stint with the Yankees, Aaron Hicks switched allegiances within the AL East by signing with the Baltimore Orioles, where he experienced a noticeable improvement in his performance. Over 65 games with the Orioles, Hicks managed to achieve a commendable .275 batting average, signaling a revival in his playing career.

Despite this upturn in form, his time with the Orioles was brief. At the end of the season, the team chose not to extend his contract. This decision led Hicks to explore new opportunities, culminating in his signing with the Los Angeles Angels for the following season.

Now, as the Angels choose to part ways with Hicks, the outfielder continues to search for stability in his professional career. His journey underscores the harsh realities of professional sports, where performance is paramount, and continuity is often elusive.

As Hicks explores his next steps, whether in Major League Baseball or elsewhere, he remains a seasoned player facing the twilight of his career, seeking one last chance to prove his mettle.