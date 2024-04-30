Phillies' MLB Power Surge: No Turnaround Needed

Phillie rising in Major League Baseball Power Rankings, Braves being put on notice, In that realm of competitiveness lie the Philadelphia Phillies, who have gotten late and made the division powers such as the Atlanta Braves really work for it.

The Braves, who in the past few post-seasons have given the Phillies a proper run for their money, must doubtlessly be sitting back a tad cautiously given the comeback of sorts. Historically, the Phillies have always left themselves trying to claw their way into contention after dreadful Aprils have all but written them off for the rest of the season.

That is not the case this year. They are 8-2 over the last 10 games how's that for a statement? That includes a big sweep at home against the San Diego Padres. Their overall record now stands at 19-10 and keeps them nipping at the heels of the division-leading Braves, who are 19-7.

Recent Phillies Reversal

This is rather a reversal compared to recent years. The Phillies in 2022 were a .500 team after the first month; last year, they stumbled their way to a 25-30 record, including the uneven play of shortstop Trea Turner.

However, Turner has quickly reversed that tide into MVP-level performance behind a starting pitching rotation considered among the league's best. Among the other winners, the rising Philadelphia Phillies place sixth in the power rankings set by USA TODAY Sports.

Their lineup, headed by standout performer Alec Bohm and his 1.056 OPS, makes other teams shudder. As we climb deeper into this week's rankings, it's quite evident how intense the competition is. Top spot goes to the Atlanta Braves, mainly through Marcell Ozuna's incredible 31 RBIs in only 26 games.

But unquestionable is the Phillies' ascent into the landscape of the National League East. With each game, the Phillies are solidifying their position as contenders: challenging the status quo and setting up a great season ahead.

With the race for postseason contention heating up, the Phillies continue to heat up the diamond, solidify their spot among baseball's elite, and all eyes remain on them.