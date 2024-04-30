Vols See 30% of 2022 MLB Draft Picks Promoted by Jordan Beck

Tennessee Vols account for 30% of the 2022 MLB Draft picks thus far, In a feat that can only be described as a remarkable display of talent, the 2022 MLB Draft Class is home to an overwhelming force of University of Tennessee Volunteers, with a staggering 30% of its players already making their mark in the major leagues.

Its latest addition is outfielder Jordan Beck, who is set to make his major league debut within the next few days with the Colorado Rockies. Beck joins a select group of former Vols who have rapidly ascended to the bigs. He joins Angels reliever Ben Joyce and Nationals third baseman Trey Lipscomb as regulars in MLB lineups.

Vols' Dominance Fuels Pros

This would mean that the success of these players is a reflection of the 2022 Vols team, which boasted a remarkable 57-9 record and held the nation's No. 1 ranking for much of the campaign. The Vols left a remarkable stamp on the college baseball landscape, and their way through the super regionals got cut short early for a team that positioned them in recent memory as one of the more dominant.

The Vols did their share of damage on the mound, too, leading all Division I teams in ERA, hits allowed per game, walks allowed, and strikeout-to-walk ratio. Equally forceful was their lineup, which led the nation in most runs per game, home runs per game, and slugging percentage.

In fact, the fast climb by the three Vols to the big leagues gives even more credence to the kind of talent that is under the 2022 squad. Other prospects are also on deck, with righthander Chase Dollander and freshmen Chase Burns and Drew Beam among the promising bunch to take after the three.

Such will be the effect that the 2022 Vols team will have on professional baseball: it's almost guaranteed that their contributions to the sport will stand the test of time. Fans can only hope what was brewed from this team of rising stars becomes a testament. Fact is, with these facts, Tennessee Volunteers are a powerhouse not only in college baseball but also beyond.