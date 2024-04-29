Cardinals Eyeing Veteran Center Fielder for Depth Boost

This resulted in a crowded outfield for the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 season. To balance the equation, the long standing Cardinals made it official that their outfielder, Tyler O'Neill, would now play for the Boston Red Sox.

When they do this, they are meant to make a terribly shallow outfield for the team, after a rash of injuries kept key pieces away in the unit for the better part of the season Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman. Both Carlson and Edman were slated to be the starters in centerfield coming for joining them in this season, but both players have lost a significant portion of the season as they were suffering injury, and thus the starting roster for the Cardinals has often been in question.

The Cardinals have also had recent problems in outfield, having to send Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker down to the minor leagues. Against that backdrop, the Cardinals now have to look for a move that would essentially bring in a veteran presence with some track record and settle their outfield.

One option they are considering is journeyman Kevin Pillar, recently designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox.

Veteran Pillar Boosts Cardinals

Pillar will also bring in a lot of experience, being a 12-season veteran, having played with quite a few clubs that include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox, among others.

Renowned for his versatility and defensive brilliance, Pillar can play in all outfield positions. A. 257 hitter with 107 home runs on his career stat sheet, Pillar makes for an attractive option on the veteran-laden Cardinals' bench to offer low-cost both offensive and defensive alternatives.

Injuries have emerged as a nagging issue this year for the Cardinals, since some of the key players, like Edman, are yet to know when they can return. Although Carlson's return appears right at the corner, the addition of a player like Pillar could provide the depth and stability the Cardinals need in their outfield over the interim period to ensure competitiveness amidst the rigors of the season.