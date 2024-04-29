Emotional Moment as Ha-Seong Kim Mom Tears Up During His Golden Glove Award Ceremony

San Diego Padres' standout shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has emerged as a premier talent since transitioning from the Korean baseball leagues to the majors. His journey culminated in a remarkable achievement as he was honored with his first Golden Glove award at a ceremony held at Petco Park in San Diego, watched by his teammate Fernando Tatis Jr.

and a host of Padres fans. This prestigious accolade not only underscores Kim's prowess in the field but also marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Korean-born player to receive a Golden Glove in Major League Baseball.

The event was particularly poignant as Kim's family, who attended to support him, shared in the emotional moment. His mother's tears of joy highlighted the personal significance of his achievement. Ha-Seong Kim's road to this award wasn't without its challenges.

In a competitive field, he outshined notable players like Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tommy Edman, making the victory even sweeter for the Padres community. At 28 years old, Kim has already made a notable impact this season, boasting a batting average of .220, an on-base percentage of .328, and a slugging percentage of .732.

His offensive stats include four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 18 runs scored.

Kim's Versatile Excellence

His versatility in the field is another asset that elevates his standing on the team, with the potential to play various positions adding to his value.

Kim expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity to play for the Padres and is committed to contributing to the team's quest for their first World Series title. As Kim continues to make his mark in MLB, his journey from a promising player in Korea to a celebrated star in the U.S.

serves as an inspiring story of determination and skill. This Golden Glove award not only enhances his resume but also sets a new standard for aspiring athletes from Korea and beyond. His achievement resonates beyond the statistics, touching hearts with the universal language of sportsmanship and perseverance.