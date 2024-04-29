Astros Win in Mexico City, Ending Five-Game Skid with Decisive Win Over Rockies

The Houston Astros emphatically put an end to five-game losing streak by routing the Colorado Rockies 12-4 on Saturday night in a much-needed turnaround. The game was part of Major League Baseball's World Tour: Mexico City Series, and it was a much-needed look at the potential bounce-back the Astros are facing right now.

Astros skipper Joe Espada had expressed pre-game optimism that the change of scenery might be what his team's offense needed to break out of its power funk. His hopes were well-founded, with Yordan Alvarez leading the two-homer charge — a two-run, centerfield blast in the third and a solo shot in the ninth, his seventh of the season.

Kyle Tucker also homered with a solo shot to put the Astros up 4-2 during the first inning. Reflecting on the game, Espada highlighted the team's execution in crucial moments. "Today we were effective with runners in scoring positions, which is a positive indicator for us," he noted.

"We took strong swings and spread the ball across the field, which significantly contributed to our success."

Astros' Resilient Victory

Alvarez, 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, said of the atmosphere, "When you see the crowd during the intros, how excited they were, it's like, 'All right, our season is about to start.'

We've gone through some adversity, but we believe in the talent we have in this clubhouse." Pitcher Ronel Blanco (3-0) put up a robust performance, allowing just two hits and striking out eight over nearly six innings, despite yielding five runs.

Conversely, the Rockies continued to grapple with their form as starter Cal Quantrill (0-3) struggled, surrendering six earned runs over five innings. Rockies manager Bud Black remained hopeful, stating, "Aside from today's result, our journey in Mexico brings many positives.

We're working towards playing up to our potential." The high elevation of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium at 7,349 feet seemed to favor the Astros, who exploited it for a total of 15 hits. The team also enjoyed strong support from the crowd, largely donning Astros' colors, despite the Rockies being the designated home team.

"The energy and passion from the fans made us feel at home," Espada remarked. This series marks the Astros' second regular-season appearance in Mexico and comes as a morale booster after a challenging series against the Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, the Rockies have yet to find their rhythm this season, creating a historic delay in securing consecutive wins. The Astros look forward to building on this victory as they continue their campaign, with the team's resilience on full display in Mexico City.