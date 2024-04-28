Angels' Anthony Rendon Faces Extended Recovery for Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Angels' third baseman and star Anthony Rendon is set to face a long recovery process after succumbing to a left hamstring injury that had him sidelined since being placed on the 10-day injured list less than a week ago.

What was diagnosed as a strain in his left hamstring, Rendon divulged last Friday that the injury is more severe; it is a partial tear in his left hamstring. Talking with ESPN, Rendon reiterated his frustration regarding getting hurt, saying, in so many words, that he wants out on the field.

The injury was in an April 20 game against the Cincinnati Reds when Rendon left with a left knee contusion after he was hurt beating out an infield single on the game's first play. His post-game sentiments reflected his disappointment and frustration with the setback, taking in an all-encompassing range of emotions.

Rendon's Absence Impactful

With Rendon going onto the injured list, utility player Ehire Adrianza has been called up to take his place, with right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson placed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Rendon's absence will be very significant for the Angels, especially considering that he has been coming back into form at the plate. Rendon was getting off to a slow start, but it seemed he was trying to start heating back up after going .357/.413/.411 in his past 14 games.

His on-base numbers were good, while the power numbers were still small. His availability on the field has been the theme running during his career. For far too many seasons now, his availability has been limited by injuries, whether it be hip and wrist surgeries, or some other type of ailment.

It will come to mean a great deal for the Angels in the future that three years and $114 million of his handsome contract remain. The third base has been filled by Luis Rengifo and Miguel Sanó, holding down Rendon's spot on the roster while offering steady defense as the team waits for him to return.

Adrianza's call-up gives the team not just more depth but also more versatility in how the Angels shuffle through the days of Rendon's prolonged absence. As Rendon starts off on another journey to recover, his teammates, and fans will just hope for the best that he gets back on the diamond and helps the Angels in a way that's worth the money the franchise is spending on him.