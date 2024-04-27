MLB Picks & Props for April 27: Tyler Glasnow Headlines Saturday's Action

As the Major League Baseball season moves to a halfway point in the final week of the first full month, other teams are beginning to show that they could be entering the playoff conversation. Leading the way are the usual headliners, such as the Atlanta Braves, who lead the National League East with an outstanding 18-6 record.

They have won four straight and have the best mark in baseball. The Cleveland Guardians currently lead the AL Central with an 18-8 record, and the NL West is topped by the LA Dodgers, who have a five-game winning streak with a record of 17-11.

However, in all these triumphs, the NL West presents a worrying sign, with the Dodgers being the only team having a winning record; the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies all have losing records.

Astros' Struggles: Seeking Redemption

And the perennially strong Houston Astros are suddenly scuffling, checking in with a 7-19 record and five-game losing streak, which has them at the bottom of the AL West. Trying to locate the beat, the Astros go into a series against the Colorado Rockies with the hope of turning their season back around.

Oddsmakers are favoring the scuffling Astros as -210 moneyline favorites in a game where they and the Rockies come in with an identical 7-19 record. The total opened at 8.5 runs. Both teams will look to get back on their feet at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, in Mexico City.

That places right-hander Ronel Blanco, who has a 2-0 record to his credit, with a brilliant 1.33 ERA and an elite 0.852 WHIP in four starts, on the mound for the Astros. The Rockies will have Cal Quantrill on the hill, taking the mound with his 0-2 record and 4.33 ERA in five starts.

Meanwhile, bettors are looking at interesting player props for Saturday, such as the White Sox's Nicky Lopez to get 2+ hits, the Rockies' Ryan McMahon to homer, the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow to get 8+ strikeouts, the Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi to get 7+ strikeouts, and the Cardinals' Sonny Gray to hold the opponent's earned runs under a certain number.

As the MLB season progresses, both fans and bettors are hopeful that it'll once again offer the twist and turns back each game, providing opportunity after opportunity for excitement and intrigue. Follow along for more updates and analysis throughout the season.