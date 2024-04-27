How Did Michael Busch Become a Key Player for the Cubs After His Trade from Dodgers?

Michael Busch, once a highly-touted first-round draft pick and Pacific Coast League MVP, has finally found his stride in the major leagues, but not with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that originally drafted him. The journey from prospect to key player for the Chicago Cubs came with its complexities, primarily due to a crowded Dodgers roster that included stars like Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

Despite being a promising talent, Busch's opportunities in Los Angeles were limited. His primary position was blocked by Freeman, and Ohtani's arrival further complicated his path to regular at-bats as a designated hitter.

However, Busch remained unfazed by these challenges. He embraced a versatile role, playing various positions to maximize his playing time. His adaptability paid off as he excelled at second and third bases, positions he had never played before, demonstrating his dedication and resilience.

Busch's Breakthrough Trade

Busch's consistent performance, marked by 32 homers in 2022 and a stellar 1.049 OPS, highlighted his readiness for the major leagues. His breakthrough came when he was traded to the Cubs on January 12, along with reliever Yency Almonte, in exchange for prospects Zyhir Hope and Jackson Ferris.

This move was seen as a win-win: it addressed the Dodgers' roster overflow and provided the Cubs with a potential cornerstone player. The Cubs' management quickly recognized Busch's value. According to Cubs GM Carter Hawkins, Busch was not only a fit for a specific team need but also a player whose talent was evident, making him a crucial acquisition.

Busch's arrival in Chicago was met with enthusiasm, underscored by his introduction at the Cubs Convention, an event that marked his commitment to his new team. Busch wasted no time making an impact with the Cubs. In his first homestand at Wrigley Field, he impressed with a .389 batting average and five RBIs in six games, including a memorable home run against his former team.

His ability to deliver clutch performances continued as he tied a franchise record by homering in five consecutive games, joining Chicago legends Sammy Sosa and Ryne Sandberg in the record books. His prowess at the plate has been crucial, especially in the absence of key players like Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki.

Busch's contributions have been vital in maintaining the team's competitiveness, reflecting his seamless transition and immediate impact. His teammates and coaches have praised his mature approach and adaptability, which have allowed him to overcome the pressures of his new role and thrive as a major league player.