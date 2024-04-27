Los Angeles Dodgers' phenom Shohei Ohtani has matched a significant franchise milestone, tying with current manager Dave Roberts for the most home runs hit by a Japanese-born player in the team's history. This remarkable achievement was highlighted during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, where Ohtani launched his seventh homer of the season in the opening inning amidst a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Ohtani's prowess this season extends beyond just his home run tally. He leads Major League Baseball in multiple offensive categories, including slugging percentage and total hits, showcasing his all-around impact on the field.

His latest home run marks a continuation of his record-breaking spree, having surpassed Hideki Matsui's previous MLB record for the most home runs by a Japanese player earlier this month. Despite not being traditionally viewed as a power hitter, Dave Roberts managed to record seven home runs over three seasons with the Dodgers, a figure Ohtani has now equaled in far less time.

Roberts, who achieved this feat with three homers in 2002, humorously acknowledged that his record was on borrowed time once Ohtani neared the milestone.

Ohtani's Record Efficiency

The significance of Ohtani's record is magnified by his efficiency; he reached 176 career home runs in just 725 games, a stark contrast to Matsui's 1,236 games to set his mark.

While Matsui added another ten homers in postseason play, Ohtani is yet to appear in an MLB playoff game, adding another layer of anticipation for his future achievements. Expressing his sentiments about the milestone, Ohtani conveyed through his interpreter, Will Ireton, a mix of relief and joy.

"It took a while to get to this point since my last homer," said Ohtani, "I'm just honestly happy and relieved." In addition to his on-field success, Ohtani is making strides off the field as well. He recently signed a long-term endorsement deal with Rapsodo, becoming the ambassador for their cutting-edge baseball technology.

Rapsodo's founder and CEO, Batuhan Okur, praised Ohtani's unique blend of talent and work ethic, emphasizing his potential to push the limits of their baseball flight monitor technology.